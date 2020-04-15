Scorpio Bulkers Completes 11th Scrubber Installation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scrubber installations are being delayed in some cases by disruption at Chinese shipyards. File Image / Pixabay

Dry bulk shipping company Scorpio Bulkers has completed 11 of its planned 45 scrubber installations, and the remainder may be subject to delays, the company said Tuesday.

"As of March 20, 2020, we had 34 vessels scheduled to be retrofitted with scrubbers by 2021, which retrofittings may be delayed as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak," the company said in its 2019 report, published Tuesday.

"Prolonged delays, or the perception that prolonged delays may occur or continue, could have a negative result on our business, results of operations and financial conditions."

The company estimates the total cost of its scrubber installation programme across all 45 ships at $95.4 million.