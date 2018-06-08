CMA CGM Leaves Door Open for Singapore LNG Bunkering

CMA CGM will lift its LNG bunkers in Northern Europe. File Image / Pixabay

While its primary liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering location will be Northern Europe, CMA CGM has left the door open on the possibility of lifting the alternative fuel in Singapore.

"We may consider such a proposal," Platts quoted CEO Rodolphe Saade as saying Thursday.

The carrier has already signed a supply deal with Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS) to meet the entire requirement of its nine LNG-fuelled newbuild vessels, and TMFGS Managing Director Olivier Jouny told Ship & Bunker last year that while the deal does not explicitly exclude bunkering in Asia, the plan was to bunker ex-barge in Northern Europe.

Long stops at the region's ports and a more competitive price for LNG were cited as among the reasons for choosing the location.

"The entire plan has been structured in such a way that the bunkers for the ships will be taken in Rotterdam," Saade reiterated Thursday.

