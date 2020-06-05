Supply, Demand of LNG Bunkers Continues to Rise

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG adoption on the rise. Image Credit: SGMF

The adoption of LNG as a marine fuel may not yet have spiked as some industry watchers predicted, but both the supply and demand of LNG bunkers is continuing to rise.

According to the latest figures from advocate group Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF), there are now 81 ports supply LNG as marine fuel, with 185 fuelled ships in operation and a further 231 on order.

This compares to September numbers of LNG bunkers being supplied at 75 ports, with 170 LNG-fuelled ships in operation and 164 on order.

In addition, there are now 10 LNG bunkering vessels in operation.

The LNG lobby has also added to its ranks, with LNG bunker advocacy group SEA-LNG recently welcoming to its membership SOHAR Port and Freezone, its first Middle Eastern port member, and the Port of Long Beach, the USA’s second busiest container port.