IMO 2020: ExxonMobil to Hold Global "Journey to 2020" Series

Iain White, Global Field Engineering Manager, ExxonMobil Aviation and Marine Lubricants. Image Credit: ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil today said it will hold a series of "Journey to 2020" symposiums around the world to help marine operators prepare for the upcoming IMO 2020 global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel.

The first symposium will be held at the Equinox Complex in Singapore on October 26, followed by events in Hong Kong, Taipei, Athens, Tokyo, Imabari, Copenhagen, and Hamburg, which will run on as-yet to be confirmed dates through to the end of Q1 2019.

"The 2020 sulphur cap will fundamentally change how the marine industry operates," said Iain White, Global Field Engineering Manager, ExxonMobil Aviation and Marine Lubricants.

"Our symposiums will share essential information and guidance to help the marine industry safely and effectively comply with the changing emissions regulations. Backed by our extensive marine industry knowledge and expertise, operators should expect insights, advice and the opportunity for in-depth discussion with our teams to help them make the most informed choices possible ahead of 2020."

The sessions will provide guidance on fuels, cylinder oils, and safe and efficient vessel operation, coving topics including low sulphur distillates, new low sulphur fuels, Emission Control Area (ECA) fuels, the continued use of high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) in conjunction with a scrubber, and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The new sulfur cap comes into force from January 1, 2020.