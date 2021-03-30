DS Norden Hires Head of Procurement From DFDS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker industry has seen a very active job market since the start of 2020. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company DS Norden has hired a new head of procurement from DFDS.

Manisha Mathur is set to join DS Norden as head of procurement, according to an update to her LinkedIn profile last week.

Mathur had served at DFDS for almost eight years, most recently as head of direct procurement and previously senior manager for bunker procurement.

DS Norden is one of the firms beginning its shift to alternative bunker fuels, announcing a three-and-a-half-year collaboration with Kvasir Technologies on a plant-based bunker fuel in late 2019. The company has also worked with Goodfuels previously on a biofuel bunker trial in one of its vessels.