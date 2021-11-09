VPS Announces Partnership With Marine Fuel Forensics Firm BunkerTrace

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BunkerTrace's product adds more transparency over the chain of custody for bunker fuel samples. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel testing firm VPS is set to offer a joint service to bunker customers with marine fuel tracing company BunkerTrace.

Under the partnership BunkerTrace's Sample Assurance product will be offered to VPS customers during their bunker quality survey. Sample Assurance is a tamper-proof seal added to the bunker fuel sample with a digital record of the sample's provenance and integrity, allowing the sample to be checked later in the event of a dispute without doubts of contamination or tampering.

"The shipping industry, like every other sector, is in the midst of a digital transformation," Steve Bee, group commercial and business development director at VPS, said in the statement.

"On top of that, there are also increasing demands for improved governance and greater transparency.

"In partnering with BunkerTrace, VPS is able to meet both those demands head on; leading the transition on the global marine fuel market into an age of more assurance, trust and transparency."