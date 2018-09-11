Chevron Updates Lubricants to Meet 0.5% Sulfur cap

Range available in 2019 (file image/pixabay)

Marine lubricants company Chevron has updated its product range to meet 2020 sulfur cap requirements.

The company says that its new Taro Utra range is IMO2020 ready.

"The Taro® Ultra range of lubricants delivers the same high performance and protection expected from Chevron's Taro® engine lubricants, with the added benefit of being compatible with almost all engines, marine bunker fuels and abatement technologies," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

"The full range of Taro® Ultra products covers the needs of the vast majority of vessel owners, from Taro Ultra 25, which is compatible with low sulphur fuel, distillates and many alternative fuels, to Taro Ultra 140, which is ideal for applications using high sulphur bunker fuels that require scrubber emission abatement technology," it added.

The new range will be phased in over the next year.

From January 1, 2020 all ships will need to use low sulfur fuel oil (0.5% sulfur) or have exhaust emissions abatement technology installed to meet International Maritime Organisation fuel standards.