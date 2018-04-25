Bureau Veritas Launches New Bunker Consumption Tool

Application aims to help shipowners comply with new regulations for energy efficiency management. Image Credit: BV

Bureau Veritas (BV) today released a web-based new tool, My Fuel Consumption, aimed at helping shipowners comply with new IMO-DCS (declaration of fuel consumption) and EU MRV regulations.

"All ships of 5,000 GT and above must submit IMO-DCS plan to receive a confirmation of compliance, from their flag states or delegated Recognized Organizations (ROs) before January 1st, 2019," the company explained.

"Phase 1 of My Fuel Consumption, enables owners to fill in and submit their Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plans (SEEMPs) Part II as requested by IMO-DCS for their Bureau Veritas classed ships using the app, and then to follow the review progress on-line and download their confirmation of compliance."



A second phase of the tool, planned for June, will add additional functionality including the ability owners to complete their declarations through one online form.

"The whole point of My Fuel Consumption is to make life simpler and easier for our clients, and therefore contribute to the reduction of emissions. It also helps them to get accessible, accurate and useful data as well as being a compliance tool," said Laurent Hentges, Vice President Operational Excellence, Bureau Veritas.