Rightship Appoints New CEO

Martin Crawford-Brunt takes the helm at RightShip on March 12, 2018. Image Credit: RightShip

Maritime risk management and environmental assessment organisation RightShip has appointed Martin Crawford-Brunt as its new CEO.

Based in London, the appointment will be effective March 12, 2018.

Crawford-Brunt joins from DNV GL and said to bring more than 20 years of maritime sector experience to RightShip.

"Martin Crawford-Brunt is a highly respected and effective leader and the perfect candidate to lead RightShip through its next phase. We have been looking for a candidate who has the industry knowledge that will help us grow, as well as the personal attributes to lead and inspire a global team," said Peter Mannion, RightShip Chairman and General Manager Marine Operations at Rio Tinto.

"I am confident that Martin possesses the right mix of maritime industry experience, management and leadership skills to continue the outstanding contribution made by Warwick Norman over the last 16 years."

RightShip have been involved in a number of bunker-focused projects, including efforts to reduce charterers' exposure to bunker fraud.

The group also notable for its GHG Emissions Rating system that measures the relative efficiency of the world's shipping fleet.