Carnival Makes Good on 2020 CO2 Reduction Pledge

AIDA scrubber installation. Image Credit: Carnival

Carnival Corporation today says it has already made good on its pledge to reduce its CO2 emissions by 25% compared to 2005 levels.

The cruise giant, who counts Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn among its brands, says it achieved the goal in 2017, three years ahead of its original 2020 target and is "on track" with its nine other 2020 sustainability goals.

Writing in its latest 2017 Sustainability Report, Carnival also took the opportunity to highlight its other emissions reduction efforts, including the fact that 62% of its fleet are now equipped with scrubbers and 43% equipped with capability to use shoreside electric power.

Carnival has also embraced liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkers and currently operates two vessels capable of burning the alternative fuel in port.

Its first fully LNG-powered vessel will set sail in December.