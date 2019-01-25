More Orders for Baltec Marine After Successful ULCS Scrubber Retrofits

Baltec Marine contracted for 18 more systems. File Image / Pixabay

Baltec Marine says it has completed what it calls the world’s largest turnkey scrubber retrofits.

The hybrid scrubber systems were installed on two 16,000 teu capacity box ships while they were in dry dock in Shenzhen, China.

The project started in October of 2018.

The firm has now been contracted to oversee the installation of 18 further systems on ULCS’s for the same client in 2019.

In total, Baltec says it has now installed more than 130 scrubbers on over 50 vessels.