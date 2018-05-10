IMO2020 Compliance: APL Sees All Options On the Table

APL says low-sulfur compliant fuel, scrubbers and LNG will all be used for IMO2020 compliance. File Image. Image Credit: APL

With an increasing number of owners now voicing their preferred choice of compliance to meet the upcoming IMO 2020 rule that will see the global sulfur cap on marine fuel fall to 0.50%, APL says it considers all options as on the table.

The view contrasts with a some of APL's peers, such as Maersk who have ruled out the use of scrubbers.

"Gearing up for the global sulphur cap that comes into effect from 1 January 2020, APL will be using low-sulphur compliant fuel oil across its vessel fleet, employing exhaust gas cleaning systems or 'scrubbers' on some vessels that clean emissions before they are released into the atmosphere, and deploying LNG-fuelled vessels according to vessel plans of the Group," APL said today.

APL is part of the CMA CGM Group, who last year made headlines after opting to fuel nine 22,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) capacity newbuild ULCCs with LNG.