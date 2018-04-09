IMO2020: BV Warns on Risk of Bunker Contamination, Accidental Noncompliance

Charlotte Røjgaard, global technical manager, marine fuel services at Bureau Veritas. Image Credit: BV

Many vessel operators are unaware of the risks of fuel contamination and the potential for accidental noncompliance posed by the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel that comes into force from January 1, 2020, according to Charlotte Røjgaard, global technical manager, marine fuel services at Bureau Veritas (BV).

To comply with the new IMO2020 rule, the vast majority of vessels are expected to switch to burning compliant fuels, likely a distillate product.

However, speaking to VPO Global in a recent interview, Røjgaard says many operators will be unaware of how to to make the switch seamlessly, and those that do may view the required steps as being prohibitive.

“ What is needed is a flush of the entire tank system to clear out all last remnants of high sulfur products

"If you have a fraction of the heavy fuel left in the tank, if it hasn't been cleaned properly for example, then you will contaminate your new product and no longer be in compliance," Røjgaard warns.

What is needed is a flush of the entire tank system to clear out all last remnants of high sulfur products, she explains, however this can be a costly exercise and cannot take place while the ship is in operation.

Such unintentional noncompliance would not be without precedent.

When the sulfur cap within emissions control areas (ECAs) fell from 1.0% to 0.10%, officials in California who spoke to Ship & Bunker warned of large scale accidental noncompliance, particularly in relation to the use of ULSFO bunkers.