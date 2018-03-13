HSFO Carriage Ban a Boost for LNG Bunkers: SEA/LNG

Peter Keller, SEA\LNG chairman and executive vice president, Tote. Image Credit: Tote

Pro-liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker industry group SEA/LNG says a ban on the carriage of non-compliant fuels will help boost the uptake of alternative fuel, including LNG.

"A carriage ban, as proposed, will provide greater certainty to shipping lines considering new build and retrofit investment options for compliant marine fuelling solutions such as LNG," said Peter Keller, SEA\LNG chairman and executive vice president, Tote.

"It lessens the chances of these investments being undercut by less scrupulous operators looking to burn non-compliant fuels. It will also send a strong message to suppliers, urging them to make the necessary investments in plants and infrastructure to deliver compliant marine fuels."

SEA/LNG has, perhaps unsurprisingly, added its voice of support for the proposed ban which, having won backing from The International Maritime Organisation (IMO), is now viewed as being very likely to come into effect - but not until March 1, 2020 at the earliest.