Hempel Launches New Bunker-Saving Hull Performance Offering

Hempel has launched its new digital analysing tool, SHAPE.

Image Credit: Hempel

Hempel A/S (Hempel) today announced the launch of its new digital analysing tool, Systems for Hull and Propeller Efficiency (SHAPE), which combines elements of efficiency optimisation, expert advice, and solutions to vessel operators.

"Hull performance remains a crucial element in understanding fuel performance. At Hempel we started focusing on fuel performance over a decade ago when we launched the first fuel savings guarantees in the industry," said Andreas Glud, Hempel's Group Segment Manager, Marine, Dry Dock.

"Our new Hempel SHAPE system allows us to gather high quality data, provide expert analysis, deliver decisive advice and world class hull coatings irrespective of the type, age, size and the operating patterns of a vessel – making ship owners more efficient and competitive. We are presenting our customers with something beyond performance monitoring, we are offering fuel efficiency intelligence."

SHAPE is based on ISO 19030, a newly developed standard for performance monitoring, specifically related to hull and propeller performance.

Hempel notes fouling and mechanical damage on a hull can increase a vessel's required engine power by as much as 20 percent.

"SHAPE is designed to maximise the quality of performance analysis and to offer expert analysis for efficient operations and a maximum return on investment through its transparent and thorough process," said the company.

In October, Hempel launched two new bunker-saving antifouling coatings, Globic 9500M and Globic 9500S, which were said to offer users a potential 2.5 percent reduction in speed loss.