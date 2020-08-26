Hunter Tankers Takes Delivery of Final Scrubber-Fitted VLCC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scrubbers have proved popular among VLCC owners, but some installations have been postponed or cancelled this year. File Image / Pixabay

Norwegian shipping company Hunter Tankers has announced the end of its recent newbuilding programme with the delivery of a final scrubber-fitted VLCC.

The company took delivery of the Hunter Frigg on 21 August, Hunter said in a statement on its website.

The ship was the company's seventh scrubber-fitted VLCC built for it by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea.

The tanker has been fixed already for the next six to eight months at $40,000 per day, the company said.

Scrubbers increased in popularity as a means of IMO 2020 compliance among tanker owners early last year, but a strong freight market for tankers since late last year, combined with lower price spreads between high- and low-sulfur bunker fuels, has led to some installations being postponed or cancelled.