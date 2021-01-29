66 Australian Coal Bulkers Stuck Waiting to Discharge Outside Chinese Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Some 66 dry bulk carriers are currently stuck waiting to discharge in Chinese waters because of the country's diplomatic dispute with Australia.

The 66 bulkers have been waiting to discharge their Australian coal cargoes for an average of 115 days, dry bulk intelligence service Oceanbolt said in a post on its website earlier this month.

"The current 66 vessels reflects a drop from the 72 vessels we observed immediately ahead of the new year," Oceanbolt said.

"While certain vessels have been able to discharge, other vessels have also diverted to bring their Aussie coal cargoes to alternative destinations."

China unofficially halted coal imports from Australia last year in an apparent retaliation for a diplomatic war of words between the two countries.