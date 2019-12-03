IMO2020: Onboard Data Puts VLSFO Ahead

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Planning for IMO2020. File image/Pixabay.

Very low sulfur fuel oil will be shipowners' go-to bunker fuel next year, according to data from classificaton society DNV GL.

Based on information from the society's own software tool to aid vessel compliance with the IMO2020 rule, 64% of the software's users have selected very low sulfur fuel oil to drive their ships.

In contrast, ships sticking with high sulfur fuel oil drops dramatically, from 82% 2019 to 12% in 2020.

0.5% and 0.1% sulfur distillate fuel use rises over the period from 1% to 6% and 11% to 13% respectively but represents just under a fifth of overall bunker demand in 2020.

Demand for ultra low sulfur fuel oil will increase only marginally -- by one percentage point -- between 2019 and 2020.

DNV GL's ship implementation plan is accessed through its portal veracity and aims to help shipowners prepare their ships for compliance with the global 0.5% sulfur rule on bunker fuel which comes into force on January 1, 2020.