Monjasa Reports 10% Rise in Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's 2021 sales passed the 4 million mt mark on Wednesday with a supply of 650 mt of MGO to TechnipFMC at Luanda. Image Credit: Monjasa

Marine fuel supplier Monjasa has reported a rise of more than 10% in its bunker sales from 2020's levels.

The company's year-to-date sales are more than 10% higher than in the same period of last year, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. Monjasa sold 4.9 million mt of bunkers in total last year, a record high and up by 8.9% from 2019's levels.

The firm's 2021 sales passed the 4 million mt mark on Wednesday with a supply of 650 mt of MGO to TechnipFMC at Luanda. This is the earliest point in the year when the company's annual sales have ever reached this level.

"In our 19 years in oil and shipping, we have never supplied 4 million tonnes of marine fuels this early in the year," the company said in the statement.

"Despite a challenging and highly competitive environment, our job is to keep fuelling global trade and we are doing our best to improve our operations day-by-day."

Global bunker sales volumes climbed by just 0.2% in the first half of 2021 from the same period a year earlier, according to Ship & Bunker and BLUE Insight's quarterly survey of volumes in 17 leading global locations.