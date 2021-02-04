Titan LNG Adds Bunker Barge in Northwest Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new barge will significantly expand Titan's supply capacity. Image Credit: Titan LNG

Energy supplier Titan LNG has added a natural gas bunker barge to its operations in Northwest Europe.

Titan has chartered the Green Zeebrugge for several years from this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The ship was previously operating as the Engie Zeebrugge for the Gas4Sea joint venture before NYK Line dissolved it in November.

The 5,200 m3 ship will now serve gas-powered vessels in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp area.

"January has proven exceptionally busy, underlining the timeliness of our decision to secure this additional capacity," Michael Schaap, commercial director marine at Titan, said in the statement.

"Titan LNG carried out seven LNG operations during one weekend, three of which were to large crude shuttle tankers from Equinor, a term contract partner of Titan’s.

"Using the Green Zeebrugge we were able to ensure safe and timely deliveries to all the vessels."

TItan plans to have the largest network of LNG bunkering vessels in Europe by 2025, the company said.