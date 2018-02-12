EGCSA to Hold New York Workshop on New Regulations Impacting Marine Emissions

The event will take place from February 27-28, 2018 in New York. File Image / Pixabay

The Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Association (EGCSA) has announced it will hold a two-day workshop for the commercial shipping industry to discuss the effect of new rules and regulations on emission requirements and fuel use.

The event will take place from February 27-28, 2018 at the Lexington Hotel, Manhattan, New York.

The workshop looks to touch on a wide range of topics, including:

latest California Air Resources Board fuel rules

new plans to lower at berth emissions

pathways for reducing particulate matter emissions

the introduction of operational experience for EGCS in US and Canadian waters by the United States Coast Guard

Air quality, now and in the future

fuel availability in 2020

IMOs consistent implementation of 2020

class experience with EGCS approvals

"EGCSA was set up to offer impartial technical information and advice on the issues and challenges facing the shipping industry that relate to emissions reduction and marine exhaust gas cleaning systems. This workshop is just one of a range of activities and events we offer to inform and assist the marine industry and society in general," said EGCSA director Donald Gregory.

To register for the event, please contact the EGCSA at info@egcsa.com.