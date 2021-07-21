Bunker Supplier Trefoil Trading Launches Carbon Offset Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Some shipowners have started to buy carbon offsets to cover their emissions while they plan the shift to a zero-emissions fleet. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Trefoil Trading has launched a service offering carbon offsets to its customers.

Trefoil's bunkering customers will be able to buy carbon offsets to cover the well-to-wake emissions from their fuel choice, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. Buyers will be able to cover from 10% to 100% of their emissions.

"The CO2 offsetting certificates will be verified via Gold Standard VERs (Verified Emission Reductions)," the company said in the statement.

"Trefoil Trading BV has selected the Gold Standard Program, being one of the leading and most rigorous voluntary emission reduction programs."

The company is preparing to offer biofuels as well as conventional bunkers, it said earlier this year.