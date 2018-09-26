Bomin: Office Closures Not an Easy Decision but Commercially Responsible

Jan Christensen, Managing Director of Bomin Group. Image Credit: Bomin

Bomin's decision to close a number of key offices this year has not been easy but it was the commercially responsible thing to do, Jan Christensen, Managing Director of Bomin Group, has told Ship & Bunker.

Having said in June it would close its Dubai "hub" office, the bunker supplier announced last week it will also exit Singapore and Antwerp.

"In this market you've got to be pragmatic in how you rationalise resource. These have not been easy choices to make," said Christensen.

"Nevertheless, these decisions were the commercially responsible ones to take, and the only way to ensure that we're able to sustainably provide the quality of products and services that owners and charterers need in these tough and complex times."

Going forward, Bomin says it will operate from two offices.

"Houston and Hamburg have numerous natural advantages for us, and we believe that we can thrive in both of them, and deliver on a global basis for our customers by working in a partnership-based way," said Christensen.

"Owners and operators are justifiably concerned about their level of exposure and costs in this market, and our operations in Hamburg and Houston give us an outstanding platform to help them implement the right compliance solution, with the right infrastructure, and at the right price."