Termoil Hires Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in Cyprus. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Termoil has hired a bunker trader for its Cyprus office.

Dmitry Gruzintsev joined Termoil in Cyprus as a bunker trader as of June 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"Dmitry is well experienced in bunker supplies in the Black Sea and Baltic Sea, as well as Russian Far East," the company said in the statement.

"Dmitry has worked both with surveyors, trading companies and physical suppliers and brings with him an outstanding experience and in-depth knowledge of the Russian market."

Last week Termoil announced it had rehired BMS United's Bjarke Staal as its general manager, running all of its day-to-day operations.