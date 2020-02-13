UK Shipping Minister Nusrat Ghani Loses Job in Cabinet Reshuffle

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ghani's replacement has yet to be announced. Image Credit: UK Government

Nusrat Ghani, a minister at the UK's Department for Transport with responsibility for shipping, has lost her job in the latest Cabinet reshuffle.

It was a "huge privilege to have been Transport Minister and we’ve achieved so much in two years," Ghani wrote on her Twitter account Thursday. "Thanks to the great team in the department."

Ghani has been an active and well-regarded minister for the maritime sector in the UK, launching a plan last year seeking to have zero-emission vessels active in UK waters by 2025.

She was first appointed to the role in January 2018.

Ghani's replacement has yet to be announced.