Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 44

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 7, 2019

Have you sold bunkers to a recently scrapped vessel? Check here with VesselsValue's demolition sales from October 31 – November 06, 2019.

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 24 – October 31, 2019

Sale Date     Sold   Name         Vessel Type                  Built Date          Seller    
06-11-2019 Jacob HANDY CONTAINER 15-06-2006 Dubai Navigation
04-11-2019 De Song AHTS 07-12-1987 Shanghai Salvage
04-11-2019 Easline Shanghai FEEDERMAX 21-02-1994 Easline Ship Management
31-10-2019 San Andres II SMALL TANKER 01-04-1983 Transpetrol LTDA
31-10-2019 Fu Xing 16 HANDY BULKER 23-12-1986 Zhejiang Fuxing Shipping
31-10-2019 Graca SMALL TANKER 01-11-1996 ASMS Alamgir
31-10-2019 Vitoria 10000 DRILLSHIP 09-07-2010 BASE

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

