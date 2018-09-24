CMA CGM Favours 0.50% Bunkers for IMO 2020 Compliance

CMA CGA says it will order "several" scrubbers for its ships. Image Credit: CMA CGM

CMA CGM Group says it favours the use of compliant fuel to meet the requirements of the upcoming IMO 2020 rule.

But the major box carrier, who Alphaliner pegs at representing 11.7% of the global carrying capacity, says it will also invest "significantly" in other other technology for compliance.

Perhaps most the notable of those investments are the nine 22,000 TEU new-builds that will burn liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkers, the plans for which were announced last year.

The carrier says it will also order "several" scrubbers for its ships.

The global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes in force from January 1, 2020.