MAN Energy Solutions Completes World's First LPG Fuel Retrofit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The BW Gemini will now be able to run on LPG as well as conventional bunkers. Image Credit: BW LPG

MAN Energy Solutions has completed the world's first retrofit of a ship to run on LPG, the company said Tuesday.

The company has completed conversion of the main engine of BW LPG's LPG carrier the BW Gemini to be capable of running on both conventional bunker fuel and LPG, it said in an emailed statement.

The conversion is the first of 12 ordered by BW LPG.

"The industry is moving towards a zero-carbon future and there is a strong global push towards sustainability," Uwe Laube, CEO of MAN, said in the statement.

"As we pass the 2020 sulphur cap and get closer to future IMO targets in 2030 and 2050, companies that show strong corporate commitment to sustainability will become more commercially attractive.

"In this context, this retrofit project represents an important milestone and case study for the future of our industry."