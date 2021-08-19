Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 33

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 19, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 12 – August 18, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
17-08-2021     Seven Eagle     DIVE SUPPORT     01-04-1997     Subsea 7    
16-08-2021     Kubrosli Y     SMALL HANDY     01-01-1981     Undisclosed    
16-08-2021     Griya Bugis     SMALL TANKER     01-12-1998     Humpuss Trans Inc    
16-08-2021     POSH Galante     PSV     26-11-2008     POSH Fleet Services Pte    
15-08-2021     Shine     SMALL TANKER     19-09-1996     Undisclosed    
13-08-2021     Nancowry     FERRY     07-02-1992     India Government    
13-08-2021     Sea Coral     VLCC FSO     04-03-1996     Xihe Group    
13-08-2021     Chiron     HANDY TANKER     01-10-1996     Etihad    
13-08-2021     Splendour     HANDY TANKER     17-12-1996     Koban Shipping    
13-08-2021     Cendana     HANDYMAX     03-09-2004     Hisashige Kisen    
13-08-2021     Hellas     PANAMAX MT     11-11-2003     Unknown Middle Eastern    
13-08-2021     GSP Licorn     PSV     17-08-1995     GSP    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

