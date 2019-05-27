BIMCO, INTERTANKO Release Scrubber Guidance

Grant Hunter, Head of Contracts & Clauses, BIMCO. Image Credit: BIMCO

BIMCO and INTERTANKO say they have jointly developed scrubber focused guidance aimed a charterers in the form of a Q&A document.

The Q&As consist of three parts. The first part deals with the implications of using scrubber-fitted ships under time charter parties, the second part deals with voyage charter parties and the third part addresses general considerations such as enforcement, fines and prohibition of open-loop scrubbers.

BIMCO says the main focus is on time charter parties as it is expected that this is where the use of a scrubber will have the greatest impact.

“We regularly receive questions about chartering issues relating to scrubber-fitted ships. These Q&As jointly produced with INTERTANKO will offer many useful answers as well as guidance,” says BIMCO’s Head of Contracts and Clauses, Grant Hunter.

The Q&A is available here: https://www.bimco.org/BIMCO-INTERTANKO-Scrubber-QA