Bunker Fuel Spill Off Pacific Solomon Islands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Solomon Islands' flag. File Image / Pixabay.

A bulker has been leaking bunker fuel in the Solomon Islands.

Reports of heavy fuel oil leakage reached the authorities on 3 February.

The ship in question, the Quebec, had put down anchor in Graciosa Bay, Temotu province in late January, according to local news provider the Soloman Times.

Graciosa Bay is located among the Santa Cruz Islands in the southwestern region of the Solomon Islands' island group.

According to a regional news provider, Jubi, the spill may have been deliberate.

Solomon Islands Maritime Authority director Thierry Nervale was quoted by the news outlet as saying: "According to our understanding, they [the ship's crew] did something wrong in the engine room while cleaning the ship ... they opened the fire hydrant on the deck and the pump immediately released the oil into the sea."

The amount of fuel oil going into the sea is unknown although there are reports that 1,000 metric tonnes has been spilt.