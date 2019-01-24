LNG Bunker Fuel Makes for Sound Investment, study finds

LNG fares well in comparative analysis file image: pixabay

A report analysing the comparative benefits of the alternative bunker fuel, LNG, shows it can build a strong investment case in the container shipping market.

The report compared six fuel pricing scenarios for a newbuild 14,000 TEU container ship operating on an Asia to the United States trade route.

"The study unequivocally shows that for this vessel type, on this trade route, LNG as a marine fuel delivers the best return on investment on a net present value basis over a conservative 10-year horizon, with fast payback periods ranging from one to two years," said LNG advocacy group SEA\LNG chair Peter Keller.

The report, which was commissioned by the same group, was undertaken by Opsiana. For a full copy of the study, click here.

Another study released earlier this week concluded that the growth in demand for LNG will be steady with Europe identified as a regional growth driver.