Bill Gates Orders £500 Million Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht: Report
The Microsoft founder has given a boost to supporters of hydrogen as an alternative fuel. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay
Billionaire Bill Gates has ordered the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht at a cost of £500 million ($644 million), according to the UK's Sunday Telegraph.
The move could provide a boost to supporters of hydrogen as an alternative fuel to cut the shipping industry's greenhouse gas emissions, particularly if it sets a trend among other wealthy businessmen seeking to burnish their environmental credentials.
The design for the 112 m hydrogen-fuelled Aqua was first publicised by marine architects Sinot at the Monaco Yacht Show last year.
The ship will be built by Dutch superyacht designers Feadship, the Sunday Telegraph said.