Bill Gates Orders £500 Million Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday February 10, 2020

Billionaire Bill Gates has ordered the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht at a cost of £500 million ($644 million), according to the UK's Sunday Telegraph.

The move could provide a boost to supporters of hydrogen as an alternative fuel to cut the shipping industry's greenhouse gas emissions, particularly if it sets a trend among other wealthy businessmen seeking to burnish their environmental credentials.

The design for the 112 m hydrogen-fuelled Aqua was first publicised by marine architects Sinot at the Monaco Yacht Show last year. 

The ship will be built by Dutch superyacht designers Feadship, the Sunday Telegraph said.

