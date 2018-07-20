Heidmar Bunkering Services Joins ClearLynx's Bunker Buying Platform

2020 demands optimised solutions (file image/pixabay)

Heidmar Bunkering Services (HBS) has joined ClearLynx's bunker procurement platform with a view to going live next month.

The cloud-based ClearLynx platform has been selected by HBS in part as a way of dealing with the uncertainty brought about by the new 0.5% sulfur rule which comes into force in under two years' time.

"HBS offers a sophisticated strategic approach to the challenges and opportunities created by the highly impactful regulatory changes to bunkering come 2020," Heidmar chief executive James Pippard said.

"We see ClearLynx as a natural partner in strategically optimising bunkering procurement for Heidmar's partners, and beyond," the executive added.

The ClearLynx platform offer includes bunker procurement, pricing and analytics, business intelligence, optimization and planning, 2020 compliance and data feeds.

Heidmar is tanker operator covering a 90-strong tanker fleet.