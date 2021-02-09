Maersk Seeks $6.1 Million Compensation for 2018 Bunker Contamination

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The case is the largest to date involving the 2018 bunker contamination crisis. File Image / Pixabay

Logistics giant AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to recover $6.1 million from Glencore for allegedly contaminated fuel it received in 2018.

As Ship & Bunker reported on Monday, Maersk has taken Glencore to court over some fuel oil received in February 2018 that it alleges damaged one ship and caused engine failure in another.

Maersk's complaint to the New York court where the case is being heard details the costs it incurred because of the fuel problems.

"Glencore is liable to MLAS for all damages and losses occasioned by provision of the defective Fuel, including but not limited to repair costs, replacement costs, towage expenses, the cost of replacement fuel, cargo damage claims, surveyor fees, and lab testing in an amount currently totalling $6,096,276.73 with the exact amount to be determined at trial," Maersk said in its complaint.

Maersk received the RMK 700 CST fuel oil in Panama in February 2018.

The global bunker industry suffered a contamination crisis in 2018, with quality issues spreading from the US Gulf to become a worldwide problem.