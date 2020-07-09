Dan-Bunkering Seeks Female Board Member

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking to add the new board member by the end of this financial year. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering plans to add a woman to its board this financial year.

In its annual report the company notes its board at present only consists of men, and said it will attempt to add a female member by the end of April 2021.

"Currently the Board of Directors in A/S Dan-Bunkering Ltd. consists of three members of which zero is female," the company said.

"It is our ambition to have one female member among the members of the Board of Directors elected on the general assembly no later than 2020/21."

The shipping and bunker industries have in general retained a high level of male dominance much later than other parts of the economies, and this discrepancy is becoming more noticeable over time. All-male panels at conferences, as well as all-male senior management teams, remain commonplace for now.