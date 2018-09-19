Maersk Ship Makes Arctic Voyage

Melting sea ice could attract more ships to Arctic region (file image/pixabay)

A Maersk box ship has completed the Arctic North Sea Route (NSR), a first for a merchant container ship.

The Venta Maersk is expected to arrive in the Russian port of St Petersburg next week, according to UK news website The Independent.

The ship left the Russian Far East on August 23.

Maersk said the trip was a one-off trial passage and that the NSR is not seen by the company as a commericial alternative to its existing network.

Melting sea ice has made the NSR possible for merchant ships.

Meanwhile, Greenland, an Arctic Sea state, has got behind the campaign to ban heavy fuel oil (HFO) from the environmentally sensitive Arctic Sea.

Greenland's government has said it will work for a ban of HFO in the Arctic at the International Maritime Organisation, according to Radio Canada.