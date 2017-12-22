ABS Awards AIP for "Environmentally-Efficient" VLEC Concept

ABS has granted AIP to a new VLEC concept developed by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding. Image Credit: ABS

ABS says it has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to a new "environmentally-efficient" very large ethane carrier (VLEC) concept, which has been developed by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. (Hudong-Zhonghua).

"As demand for different types of liquefied gases increases, concepts like this will expand the infrastructure and enable more efficient transportation to get products to market," said Patrick Janssens, ABS Vice President for Global Gas Solutions.

"Awarding Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding this AIP is another example of ABS's commitment to promoting concepts that drive safer and more sustainable shipping."

As the VLEC features a specialised membrane cargo containment system suited to carry liquid gas cargoes at a minimum cargo temperature of -94℃, the concept supports a low cargo boil-off rate.

“ Concepts like this will expand the infrastructure Patrick Janssens, VP, Global Gas Solutions, ABS

The vessel also features multiple cargo re-liquefaction lines to liquefy vapor gas, a cargo handling system that maintains a stable tank pressure, and a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system that supports compliance with MARPOL Tier III and USCG requirements for non-U.S. Flag vessels operating in the U.S.

"We chose ABS because of their extensive experience in gas-related projects and their leading position in very large gas carriers," said Jin Yanzi, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Vice President.

"We are pleased to receive this approval from ABS which validates our early design work and helps us advance this concept."