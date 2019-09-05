Dan-Bunkering Under Investigation in Syria Case

Investigation under way. File image/Pixabay.

An allegation of breaching EU sanctions levelled against Danish bunker firm Dan-Bunkering, which emerged earlier this year, is being investigated by Denmark's economic crimes unit, SOIK. Initially, the case was handled by local police.

Any involvement in the case was roundly refuted by the company at the time.

Contacted by Ship & Bunker, Dan-Bunkering said it would be co-operating with the authorities and that it would not be issuing further statements on the matter.

The case centres on a cargo of jet fuel that may have ended up being used for Russian military operations in Syria.

Aiding parties involved in the Syrian civil war is banned under European Union law.