Rosneft Sold 112,000 MT of VLSFO in First Quarter

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rosneft is one of Russia's largest oil producers. File Image / Pixabay

Russian state-controlled oil firm Rosneft sold 112,000 mt of its new very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) blend in the first quarter, the company said Friday.

The oil company's marine fuels unit, Rosneft Bunker, is now selling low-sulfur fuels in the Black Sea, Arctic and Baltic regions as well as the Russian Far East, the company said in a statement on its website Friday.

"Rosneft aims at the rational use of natural resources," the company said.

"In order to reduce its environmental impact and produce modern, environmentally friendly fuels, the Company has initiated and is implementing a number of large-scale projects in the field of modernizing its own production facilities."