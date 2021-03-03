Shipping Giant Maersk Hires Head of Future Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is the world's largest consumer of bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has appointed an executive responsible for evaluating future fuels as the company seeks to shift its more than 10 million mt/year of bunker consumption to zero-carbon alternatives.

The firm has appointed Maria Strandesen as its head of future fuels, according to an update to her LinkedIn profile.

Strandesen was previously a senior innovation portfolio manager at Maersk.

The new role will involve "managing the team that identifies, explores and evaluates suitable carbon-neutral fuels for Maersk's fleet," Strandesen said.

"The goal is to convert the entire fleet of approximately 750 vessels to a fully carbon-neutral fleet as fast as possible."

Last month Maersk announced it would only be ordering dual-fuelled ships capable of running on zero-carbon bunkers from now on. The firm plans to have its first carbon-neutral ship by 2023, a 2,000 TEU feeder vessel running on synthetic or bio-methanol.