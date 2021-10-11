Golden Ocean Orders Four New Dual-Fuel-Ready Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new orders are due for delivery in the third and fourth quarters of 2023. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Golden Ocean has ordered four new bulkers designed to be converted to run on alternative fuels.

The company has ordered the four 85,000 DWT Kamsarmax vessels from a 'leading Chinese shipyard', it said in a statement on its website on Monday. The company already has three other vessels with the same design under construction at the shipyard.

The new orders are due for delivery in the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

"These transactions not only expand our fleet size, but they also continue to improve the fuel efficiency of the fleet, ensuring best-in-class performance at a reduced carbon footprint," Ulrik Andersen, CEO of Golden Ocean, said in the statement.

"Importantly, the newbuild vessels are dual-fuel ready, which provides the Company with the flexibility to evaluate alternatives as the visibility of future emissions-related regulations and technology improves."

Golden Ocean's bunker purchases are currently handled by TFG Marine, the bunker supplier which the shipping firm helped to set up with Trafigura and Frontline.