1 in 4 Vessels on Order Have Scrubbers

Come 2020 most vessels will be burning compliant fuel. File Image. Image credit: Ship & Bunker

Following a significant uptick in interest in marine scrubbers, 25% of vessels on order are now set to be equipped with the technology, according to the latest data from Clarkson Research.

"Our current scrubber list is north of 1,000 vessels but this probably underplays the latest position," the firm said in its latest Weekly Report.

The news is the latest bullish indicator for the technology that will let vessels continue to burn the same HSFO bunkers they do today after the global 0.50% sulfur cap for marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020.

But while analysts have taken note of the recent trend, and even gone as far as lifting their projections for future HSFO demand, the number of vessels featuring the technology will still be relatively small.

Consultancy FGE believes by 2020 more than 2,100 vessels could have scrubbers, but that would still only translate into 3 to 4% of the world fleet.

According to Clarkson Research's numbers, up to 90% of the world's fleet will be burning compliant fuel come 2020.