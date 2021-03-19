World News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Stamford, Connecticut
Friday March 19, 2021
Monjasa is one of the world's largest bunker suppliers. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global bunker supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader for its Stamford, Connecticut office.
The new hire could be a recent graduate with a relevant education and a commercial focus, and experience of bunkering and shipping is an advantage rather than a requirement, the company said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.
The company lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
- Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
