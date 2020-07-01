Charterparty Clause Covers Crew Change Ship Deviations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Covid-19 crew change: knotty problem. File Image / Pixabay.

Ships operating under time charter parties may have to deviate from their trade route to facilitate crew changes under covid-19.

In response to this situation, a charter party clause has been introduced by shipowners' organisation Bimco stating that shipowners should have "the flexibility to deviate to an alternative place if crew changes can't be done at the places where the ship is ordered by charterers".

"This clause is designed to help [shipowners] with that process and to encourage charterers to assist," Soren Larsen, Bimco's deputy secretary general, said.

Under covid-19 conditions crew may have had to remain onboard for period longer than covered by their employment contracts.