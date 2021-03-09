IMO GreenVoyage2050 Project Seeks to Boost Countries' Decarbonisation Progress

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO is targeting a 50% cut in the shipping industry's total GHG emissions from 2008's levels by 2050. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization has announced the countries participating in its GreenVoyage2050 project that seeks to speed up the implementation of shipping decarbonisation measures.

Azerbaijan, Belize, China, the Cook Islands, Ecuador, Georgia, India, Kenya, the Solomon Islands, South Africa and Sri Lanka are participating in the scheme, the IMO said in an emailed statement last week.

"Through their participation in the project, they will aim to strengthen their MARPOL Annex VI compliance, facilitate sharing of operational best practices, catalyse the uptake of energy efficient technologies and explore opportunities for low- and zero-carbon fuels," the IMO said in the statement.

"New fuels, new technologies and innovation will be needed to meet the IMO GHG Strategy ambitions."

The project will help these states implement the IMO's MARPOL Annex VI environmental regulations into national law, assess emissions and access funding and investments into low-carbon solutions, the IMO said.

The IMO is targeting a 50% cut in the shipping industry's total GHG emissions from 2008's levels by 2050.