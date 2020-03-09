IEA Sees Global Oil Demand Falling for First Time in 11 Years

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol sees falling transport fuel consumption as having the biggest impact on demand. Image Credit: IEA

Global oil demand may decline this year for the first time since 2009 because of the impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Global demand may drop by 90,000 b/d this year compared with 2019, the IEA said Monday.

The forecast comes from the IEA's base case for the market, and includes the assumption that oil demand would return to "close to normal" in the second half of 2020, the organisation said.

"While the situation remains fluid, we expect global oil demand to fall in 2020 – the first full-year decline in more than a decade – because of the deep contraction in China, which accounted for more than 80% of global oil demand growth in 2019, and major disruptions to travel and trade," the IEA said.

"The immediate outlook for the oil market will ultimately depend on how quickly governments move to contain the coronavirus outbreak, how successful their efforts are, and what lingering impact the global health crisis has on economic activity."