Van Oord Adds First LNG-Powered Vessel to Its Fleet

Van Oord has launched the LNG-powered Werkendam.

Image Credit: Van Oord

Van Oord says it has launched a new crane vessel, the Werkendam - the first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered vessel in the company's fleet.

The newbuild, which was launched in the Waalhaven in Rotterdam, is hailed by Van Oord as the beginning of a new generation of dredging vessels.

"Energy efficiency is one of the top items on our sustainability agenda. To reduce our carbon footprint, we are researching the use of alternative fuels, such as LNG and biofuel," said Jaap de Jong, Staff Director of the Ship Management Department at Van Oord.

"With this investment, we will be gaining experience of LNG-powered vessels and the related benefits."

Vessel delivery and christening are scheduled for April 2018.