Shipping Industry Awaits COP26 GHG Emissions Regulation Progress in Glasgow

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK is hosting this year's meeting in conjunction with Italy. Image Credit: COP26

The shipping industry is looking to Glasgow this week for signs of progress on global emissions targets at the COP26 meeting as the industry's own regulator faces increasing pressure to toughen its stance on decarbonization.

The UK is hosting this year's Conference of the Parties meeting in conjunction with Italy in Glasgow, with events running from October 31 to November 12. Global leaders including US President Joe Biden have flown to Scotland to take part.

A previous iteration of the regular meeting in 2015 produced the Paris Agreement, in which the signatories committed to reaching peak GHG emissions as soon as possible and keeping global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial temperatures. But little in the way of agreements at that scale is expected from this year's event.

Industry sources have suggested to Ship & Bunker that member states of the IMO may be waiting for signs of progress at COP26 before seeing what can be done to toughen the organisation's initial strategy for decarbonisation, which currently envisages halving shipping's total GHG output from 2008's levels by 2050.

A growing list of countries and companies now back a 2050 net zero emissions target for shipping. The Danish government is the latest to join this club, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling for the target at COP26 on Wednesday, as well as saying 'ambitious intermediary targets' should be set for shipping in 2030 and 2040.