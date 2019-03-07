Iraq Gets its First Independent Fuel Testing Lab

Intertek has opened a laboratory in the port of Khor Al Zubair. Image Credit: Intertek

Intertek has opened what it says is the first independent crude oil, fuel testing, and petroleum products laboratory in Iraq.

The 1,300 square feet laboratory is located in the port of Khor Al Zubair within SKA Energy’s new oil storage terminal, and will offer 24/7 operations.

“As the demand for Assurance services in Iraq grows, we are delighted to have achieved an industry first in opening this laboratory,” said Matthew Skinner, Intertek Regional Managing Director Gulf and Pakistan.

“Our new facility in Khor Al Zubair allows us to cater for the needs of numerous parties operating within the oil and gas industry in Iraq, providing our customers with systemic Total Quality Assurance Solutions.”

Described by Intertek as a “fast-growing market”, Al-Iraqia Shipping Services & Oil Trading (AISSOT) last year made similarly bullish comments about growth potential in the country following the launch of its new bunkering service in the country in 2017.